Anthony Lisanti, 73, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Calvary Hospital, Bronx, NY.
Born in Muro Lucano, Italy, Anthony graduated from a prestigious culinary school in Florence. He was employed as a Chef in Germany before immigrating to the US in 1968. Anthony resided in the Bronx, NY for 20 years where he worked as a head Chef in NYC and later, as a shipping agent. He moved to Bloomfield, New Jersey in 1991 where he resided until his passing.
Son of Rosemaria and Luigi Lisanti. Father of Sandra Romano. Father-in-law to Frank Romano. Grandfather to Gianna Romano. Brother of Rosa Oliveto and Anna Battaglia. Brother- in-law to Mario Oliveto. Uncle to Filomena and Gennaro Contella, Cristina and Andy Battaglia. Great Uncle to Nicolette and Dominic Contella.
Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com
Anthony Lisanti, 73, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Calvary Hospital, Bronx, NY.
COMMENTS