Anthony Lisanti, 73, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Calvary Hospital, Bronx, NY.

Born in Muro Lucano, Italy, Anthony graduated from a prestigious culinary school in Florence. He was employed as a Chef in Germany before immigrating to the US in 1968. Anthony resided in the Bronx, NY for 20 years where he worked as a head Chef in NYC and later, as a shipping agent. He moved to Bloomfield, New Jersey in 1991 where he resided until his passing.

Son of Rosemaria and Luigi Lisanti. Father of Sandra Romano. Father-in-law to Frank Romano. Grandfather to Gianna Romano. Brother of Rosa Oliveto and Anna Battaglia. Brother- in-law to Mario Oliveto. Uncle to Filomena and Gennaro Contella, Cristina and Andy Battaglia. Great Uncle to Nicolette and Dominic Contella.

