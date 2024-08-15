Anthony Nicholas Mauriello, Sr. (Tony), 93, passed away peacefully in his favorite chair in his Pinehurst, NC, home on Sun., August 11, 2024. Tony was born in West Orange, NJ. He graduated from West Orange High School in 1951, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force shortly thereafter. He served for four years, including time in Korea and Japan.

Then, Tony enrolled in the New Jersey Police Academy and graduated in December 1956. He served his hometown of West Orange as a patrol officer for 38 years before retiring to Pinehurst, NC, in 1994.

Tony was an avid and skilled golfer, playing every day for 25 years. He was known for snagging the first tee time in the morning at Pinehurst Country Club, and finishing 18 holes in just over two hours. On August 11, 2000, Tony shot a hole-in-one on the seventh hole of Pinehurst #3. As a police officer in West Orange, the town was his; Tony knew everyone and everyone knew him. In retirement, he established a similar relationship with his friends and neighbors in and around the Village of Pinehurst.

Surviving to cherish Tony’s memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Rosemary (Chuckerel) of Pinehurst, NC; his daughter Maria Mauriello and her husband, Mark Schurtman, of Raleigh, NC; and his son, Anthony, Jr., and his wife Mary (Muzik), of Dunellen, NJ, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 300 Dundee Rd. Pinehurst on Monday August 19th at 12:00 noon with a repast to follow in the Founders’ Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Tony’s name to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.BolesFuneralHome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.