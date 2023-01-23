To know him was to love him

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Anthony Perrone of Lakehurst, NJ passed away after a long illness. He was 59 years old. Born in Newark, NJ, he resided in Bloomfield until moving to the Jersey shore later on in life.

Anthony is survived by his two brothers, Alex Perrone (Karen) from Williamsburg, VA, and Joseph Perrone (Kristy) from Manchester; uncle of Kim and Jake. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lorraine (Campos). Anthony will be greatly missed by his cousin, JoAnn Markiewicz whom he treasured like a sister, and his dearest friend Jessica.

A Celebration of Life for Anthony is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 24th from 3-7pm at O’Boyle’s Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Friends and family are encouraged to join and celebrate Anthony’s life the way he would have wanted.