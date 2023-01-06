Anthony Raymond Camuso, 85, died Saturday at his home in Bloomfield surrounded by his loving family.

Anthony was born in Newark and lived most of his life in Bloomfield and was also Veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from TWA after 25 years. After retirement he was a school bus driver for the North Caldwell school district. A devoted family man who loved country music, was a leather craftsman, as well as a devout Catholic.

Anthony was the beloved husband of the late Carmen (nee: Soto) Camuso. Loving father of Genevieve Triston and her husband Eugene, Patricia Costantino and her husband Michael, Cassandra Salvatoriello and her husband Donato, Anthony R. Jr. and his wife Kimberly. Son of the late Achille and Grace Camuso, Brother of the late Concetta (Lee) Towey and Edward Camuso. Grandfather of Ashley, Samantha, Brittany, Donato, Michael John, Niko, Damina, Taylor, Arianna, Lucia, and Cassia. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 10:00 am. The Funeral mass will be offered at St. Anthonys Church, Belleville at 11:00am. Interment Rosedale Cemetery, Montclair, NJ. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 pm. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com