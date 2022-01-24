Armando Montesinos, of Bloomfield NJ, passed away on January 20, 2022, after a heart attack/ Covid.

Armando was born on February 1, 1978, in Oaxaca, Mexico. His parents Adeline Montesinos and Agripina Martínez.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Michael’s Church 172 Broadway Newark at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Arlington Cemetery in Kearny.

Visitation is on Monday from 4-8p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

He graduated from La Salle High School in New York.

His passion was playing basketball and soccer. Then when he had his kids, his hobbies changed into spending time with his family.

In 1995, Armando met Martha in Astoria, NY. They started dating and got engaged, finally picking out the date to tie the knot in December 1997. Armando and Martha brought into this world two children, Erik and Chris Montesinos. After 16 years they have decided to renew their vows and take a step closer to God in May 2013.

Armando worked at PNC Inc. as a Maintenance manager since 2014. He always took pride in all the work he did.

Armando’s memory will always continue to live in our hearts. His legacy will live on in his sons Erik and Chris Montesinos. His wife Martha Montesinos will help carry out his wishes that were left

behind