June 15, 1934-September 24, 2023

“His greatest joy was his family and friends.”

Arthur V. Lauda passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023, he was 89 years young at the time of his passing.

Born in Belleville NJ, he spent much of his lifetime in Bloomfield raising his family. After graduating, Art worked at General Electric where he met his wife, Julie. He spent a good portion of his career working at MetLife and subsequently became a successful business owner.

He had passion for family, gardening, sports, reading and the outdoors. He was a kind and gentle soul; he cherished Sunday gatherings with his family and friends. He lived a social life alongside of his wife Julia, together they enjoyed theater and horticulture. Arthur was a devoted Catholic and had a deep reverence for faith. His spirit and enthusiasm for life will dearly be missed.

Authur was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Julie Lauda. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Arthur, and his survived wife Marianne. He was survived by her sons Steven and his wife Ann, Robert and his wife Mary, and daughter Diane Murphy and her husband Sean. He was also survived by his grandchildren, Katrina Phillips, Robert Lauda, Danielle Broder, Jennifer Kiley, Stephanie Jackson, Joseph Murphy, Nicholas Lauda, Gabriella Lauda, Michael Murphy, and great-grandchildren: Devon, Bella, Gavin, Dominic, Gia, Julia, Nicholas, and Mia. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Broad Street Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com