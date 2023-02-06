Barbara (nee Jackson) Allgeier, 102, died February 2, 2023. She was a resident of The Wartburg in Mount Vernon, NY.

Barbara was born on July 31, 1920, in Toledo, Ohio to Alexander F. Jackson and Rose D. Reardon. Her father was a consulting engineer and, as a young child, her family moved frequently with his different assignments, including Atlanta, GA, Garden City Long Island, Cranston, RI, Mount Vernon, NY, and Winnetka, IL. When she was 9, the family moved to The Esplanade, an apartment complex in Mt. Vernon, NY. Sadly, her younger brother Jerry, her only sibling, died of appendicitis while they were living in Mt. Vernon.

When Barbara was in 6th grade, her family moved to West Orange, New Jersey, which would be her home for most of the next 79 years. She developed several lifelong friendships while attending West Orange High School, from which she graduated in 1938, along with the boy across the street, Fred Allgeier. Barbara then went to Wellesley College, graduating in 1942. Fred and Barbara were married in June of 1943, prior to his deployment to Australia and the South Pacific with the US Army in WW II.

After the war, Barbara and Fred settled in West Orange where they raised their family. Barbara was involved in their parish, St. Joseph’s RC Church, and active in St. Joseph’s School, serving on the Parent Teachers Guild, volunteering for fund raising functions and chaperoning school field trips. Social activities included church groups, bridge club, and the local swim club.

Barbara and Fred shared their interest in dogs through their involvement in the K9 Obedience Club of Essex County and as members of The Stewards Club of the AKC. They were part of the group that founded PAWS (Pound Animal Welfare Society), an animal shelter in Montclair, NJ. Barbara had dogs for virtually her entire life, up until she was 96.

Barbara had a life-long connection with Cape Cod. She was a descendent of Edmund Freeman, one of the founders of Sandwich, MA, the first English settlement on Cape Cod. Her grandmother, Ada Freeman, grew up in Wellfleet, MA and, as a child, Barbara would always return there in the summer. She passed her love for the Cape onto her children and, in 1987, she and Fred built a house in Wellfleet to share with their children and grandchildren. Now, Barbara’s great-grand children are developing the same love for the Cape.

After her husband died in 2006, Barbara continued to live in the house they had purchased in 1950, but in 2010 she moved, with Angie, her loyal Bernese Mountain Dog, to Lohman Village at The Wartburg, in Mt. Vernon, NY. She was less than a mile from The Esplanade, her home when she was 9. In 2016 she moved into Meadowview, the Assisted Living facility at The Wartburg. As always, her positive outlook on life accompanied her and she would frequently comment on how fortunate she felt to live in such a pleasant residence with such a caring staff.

Barbara is survived by her three children: Peter (Marsha) Allgeier of Orleans, MA, Christopher (Linda) Allgeier of Wellfleet, MA, and Adrianne (William) Brewer of Wellfleet, MA. She also leaves her grandchildren: Shawn Allgeier, Lindsay (Patrick) Bird, Matthew (Lisa) Allgeier, Daniel (Kimmy) Allgeier, Katrina Brewer and Alex Brewer. Her great-grandchildren are Ruby and Reid Allgeier, Calvin and Cody Bird, and Daphne Allgeier.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Joan of Arc Church in Orleans MA.

Interment will be at Oakdale Cemetery in Wellfleet.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to an animal welfare organization of your choice would be appreciated.