Barbara V. Christiano (nee Maioran) 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the West Caldwell Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield on Friday, July 1, at 8:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 9:00 a.m. on Friday. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair. Visitation is on Thursday, June 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Montclair, Barbara was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield.

Mrs. Christiano was a homemaker and a Rosarian at St. Thomas the Apostle Church where she taught CCD.

Barbara will be missed by all especially her beautiful smile and her devotion to her Catholic religion. Barbara always saw the good in everyone and is leaving us with many lovely memories to cherish.

She was the wife of Gino B. Christiano for 57 years; mother of Gene David Christiano and his wife Danielle; grandmother of Nicholas G. Christiano. Barbara is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many lifelong friends.