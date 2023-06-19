It is with great sadness that we share that Barton J. Saulino, 95, of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away on June 10, 2023.

Born on February 13, 1928 in Belleville, NJ, Barton resided for the majority of his life in Iselin, NJ and Bloomfield, NJ. A World War II U.S. Navy veteran, Barton worked for nearly 50 years as a machine mechanic at Peerless Tube in Bloomfield, NJ.

Barton enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crossword puzzles, World War II documentaries, and watching the NY Mets and Giants.

Barton is preceded by his parents Lucy and John, sister Lucille, brother Thomas, and former wife Rita. He is survived by his three children: Barbara and husband Ken, Carole and longtime partner John, & son John. Barton is also survived by his seven grand children and six great grand children: Kenny, Christopher and wife Deirdre, Matthew and wife Beth, Joey, Michael and wife Massiel, Emily, Anthony, Joseph, Katie, Samantha, Scarlett, Owen, & Kaleb. Barton is also survived by his three sisters: Rafaela, Gloria, and Angela, & his beloved nieces and nephews.

Arrangements on June 15, 2023 by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Burial services at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ 07031. Express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com.