Beatrice A. Farrell, passed away peacefully on March 31,2023 in Chatham, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 8:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St Thomas the Apostle Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair.

Beatrice was born in Paris, France and moved the United States when she was 7 years old and resided in Bloomfield for the last 60 years. She received her BS and BA from Bloomfield College and worked there as an executive secretary, retiring 1996. Mrs. Farrell also volunteered for the Catholic Charities and taught CCD classes at St. Thomas School for many years.

She was the wife of the late Richard Farrell for 54 years; mother of Brian and his wife Doreen of Bloomfield, Bill and his wife Cindy of Randolph and Linda Schwiebert and her husband Joseph of Las Vegas; grandmother of Richard, Christopher, Scott, Bobby, Danny and the late Heather; great grandmother of Xava and Valyn.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bloomfield Emergency Squad.