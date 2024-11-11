Benecio Genelsa Jr. Born October 25th, 1971 in Cebu City, Philippines. Benecio passed away peacefully on November 1st, 2024 in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He was 53 years old. Jun-Jun, as he is fondly called by his family and friends, was a beloved son, brother, cousin and friend.

He is survived by his mother Belen Genelsa, sister Mae Jennifer Almaria, and brother Michael Jerome Genelsa. We will forever miss Jun-Jun’s fun-loving and easy-going personality.

Friends and relatives were invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, November 7th at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com