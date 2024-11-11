Benecio Genelsa Jr. Born October 25th, 1971 in Cebu City, Philippines. Benecio passed away peacefully on November 1st, 2024 in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He was 53 years old. Jun-Jun, as he is fondly called by his family and friends, was a beloved son, brother, cousin and friend.
He is survived by his mother Belen Genelsa, sister Mae Jennifer Almaria, and brother Michael Jerome Genelsa. We will forever miss Jun-Jun’s fun-loving and easy-going personality.
Friends and relatives were invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, November 7th at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com
Benecio Genelsa Jr. Born October 25th, 1971 in Cebu City, Philippines. Benecio passed away peacefully on November 1st, 2024 in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He was 53 years old. Jun-Jun, as he is fondly called by his family and friends, was a beloved son, brother, cousin and friend.