On January 20, 2023, Bernadette Chalet passed away surrounded by loved ones at the age of eighty three. Bernadette was born on March 7, 1939 in a small town in Lebanon, she was one of ten children.

Bernadette married her beloved husband Abdallah and dedicated her life to raising her seven children. With her family, Bernadette immigrated to the United States where she continued to devote herself to being a caring wife, mother and sister. She also worked as a seamstress for the Annin Flag Company.

After the passing of her husband, Bernadette found happiness in the caring of her children and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her welcoming nature and unconditional love.

Bernadette’s first love was undeniably her family, however her second was her passion for flowers and gardening. She surrounded herself with her loved ones and flowers, and was the happiest when both were together in full bloom.

She was the wife of the late Abdallah Chalet; mother of Emanuel, Elias, Alec, Miguel, Maguy, Jiji and Berna; sister of Najib, Jouhanna and the late Nelly, Nicola, George, Milad, Edouard, Stacho and Miguel.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com Bernadette’s legacy will live on through her seven children, twelve grandchildren, and one great grandchild