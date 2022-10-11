Betty A. Greene. Cherished wife of the late Rabbi Barry H. Greene, loving mother of Rabbi Lisa S. Greene and Jackie Greene (Joshua Orenstein). Incredible grandmother of Lexi, Noa, Jacob, David, and Talia. A teacher by profession and in life, Betty taught countless lucky children throughout Essex County schools, particularly kindergarten students at Pleasantdale (Kelly Elementary) School where she taught for decades. Betty was an active board member of Theresa Grotta Center for Rehabilitation and the New Philharmonic. As a volunteer she taught inclusion for the National Council of Jewish Women and was a kindergarten reader at the South Mountain School Annex.

