Betty Jo Rupp was born in East Orange, NJ to Edwin and Louise Beecham on March 15, 1950. She was raised in West Orange and lived her adult life in Bloomfield. Betty Jo attended Bloomfield College to become a teacher. After taking time off to raise her children, Betty Jo returned to teaching. She spent decades teaching third and second grades at St. Thomas the Apostle School until her retirement in 2015. Betty Jo loved teaching. She also loved going on trips to her house in Lake George and sitting on the deck and taking trips in the Winnebago to Maryland. Betty Jo also loved spending time with all of her dogs over the years especially her dog Jenna who she loved very much.

Betty Jo was the loving wife of her husband George, who she was married to for 44 years until his death in 2017. She was the devoted mother of two children, William of Bloomfield, and Kathleen (Eric) Nitz of Silver Spring, Maryland; loving grandmother of three grandsons, Thomas, Jack, and Leo Nitz; and sister to Mary Lou Dougherty and Robert Beecham. She will be dearly missed.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the viewing at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Wednesday, August 16th, thence to St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield where the funeral mass will be offered. Interment Private. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com