Bianca Morrison, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday October 22, 2022, in Bloomfield, NJ.

Born in Pietrasanta, Italy, and lived most of her life in Bloomfield, NJ, Bianca was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was devoted to her family.

Bianca was the wife of 56 yrs of William R. Morrison. Mother of William L and his fiancée Gigi (McGarry) & Raymond and his wife Kelly (McCarthy). Grandmother of Jodi McCarthy (Devin), Kayla Dollar-Ellis (Michael), Janice, Audrey, & Liam. Great Grandmother of Caeden, Kieran, Leland, & Emerson. Sister of Alba Tarabella.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

The funeral mass was offered in St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Bloomfield. Entombment Glendale Cemetery.