Brian E. Bamforth, 94, of Maplewood, NJ died on June 17, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Roni, brother, Stuart, children Douglas, Amy, Erica and Mark, grandchildren Kate, Sam, Claire and Gabe, great-grandchild, Eilish and step children Amy, Marci and Wendy. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Bobbe-Jean Bamforth and his ex-wife Janice McKee.

For complete obituary, please see www.jacobhollefuneralhome.com

Funeral service will be at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 550 Ridgewood Ave. Maplewood on Thurs. June 22nd at 11 a.m.

The family requests no flowers, but that donations in his name be made to Episcopal Relief and Development

(episcopalrelief.org)