It is with great sadness the family of Brian F. Johnson, of West Orange, NJ, announces his passing on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his home in Roseland.

Brian was a long time advocate for the West Orange community serving as President of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, Lions, WO Juvenile Conference Committee and co creator of the West Orange Chamber Scholarship Funds. He also served several years as the WOHS Music Boosters President.

He was the owner of Deacon Press Printing in West Orange and later worked as the Administrator for the Grand Lodge of Freemasons for the State of NJ. He was a proud freemason serving in various roles since 1978 but most proud of this dedication to his lodge Essex #7 of Caldwell.

Surviving are his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Sandra; devoted children, Diane Joy, Lori Bollotta along with her husband, Christopher and William F. Johnson; cherished grand- children, Daniel and Caitlin Joy, Anthony and Vincent Bollotta and Annika Johnson

Join the family as they celebrate Brian’s life in a Memorial Service on Saturday March 5, 2022 at 1:00pm in the First Presbyterian Church at Caldwell, 326 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006.

Reception at the church to follow the service

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation honoring Brian’s life to the West Orange Scholarship Fund

https://www.woboe.org/scholarshipfund Look for the donate button right beneath the photo gallery and note Brian Johnson in the Special Instructions section.