Brian Frerichs, 66, passed away suddenly at home on December 5th, 2023. Brian is predeceased by his parents, Robert Frerichs and Beryl Scott and his brother of Roger Frerichs. Brian is survived by his brother, Keith Frerichs and Tina Morgera-Frerichs, who is the loving mother of his 3 beautiful children. Brian was a devoted father to Nicole Marie, Karen Ann (nurse) and Michael Scott Frerichs.

Brian was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey. He attended Bloomfield Junior High School where he met Tina Morgera. After He graduated from Bloomfield High School, Brian attended William Paterson University where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He also received an associate degree in business administration at Morris County College. He worked in management for Shoprite in Bloomfield and Edison stores. He was a caring friend who enjoyed making people laugh and even did stand-up comedy for a while. He was a loving father to his kids. He enjoyed working on cars and even belonged to a car club for his Honda convertible. He had a hobby of building model rockets.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, on Saturday, December 16th.

