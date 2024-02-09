Brian Vincent Connolly

Brian V. Connolly, 56 of Bloomfield, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 4, 2024.

Brian was born in Montclair, NJ on November 24,1967. He was the proud son of Vincent and Betty Connolly, (nee Gethins, Bunnanadden, Co. Sligo, Ireland). Brian was a graduate of Bloomfield High School class of 1985 and a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. He was a loving father to his son, Sean. Brian worked for the Township of Bloomfield DPW as a Senior Tree Climber for 25 years before retiring in 2021. Over the years, he served as a soccer coach and baseball umpire. He was a devoted member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Essex County Division 9, of which he was a 2024 gala honoree and past president from 2020 – 2023. He was also the 2016 Bloomfield Irishman of the Day. Brian was an avid NY Giants and Yankees fan and enjoyed playing golf.

Brian is predeceased by his mother, Betty. He is survived by his son, Sean, father, Vincent, sister, Brenda Downing and her husband, John, brother, William and his wife, Janine and nieces and nephews, Kathleen, Michael, Maura, Logan and Reese. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends.

Family and friends are invited to O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Friday, February 9, 2024 from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10:30 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ.

