Carlos M. Caraballo, a longtime resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away on May 5th, 2022.” While doing what he loved the most and that was riding his motorcycle.

Carlos was born on August 20, 1980, in Puerto Rico, to his mother Edna and father Carlos.

Carlos was an experienced electrician with many years under his belt. No job was to big or too small for him. He worked for Spinella Contracting for many years. He was also part of a Bike crew. His hobbies were, riding his motorcycles, His Harley and Yamaha, Finding new places to eat, because everyone knew how much he loved food, and spending time with his family. He was a loving Father and Husband and would put their needs and wants before his own. He was a pet lover. He owned 2 American Bullys and bischon that he adored. Carlos came from an extremely large family that he loved. He had many Siblings, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was loved by everyone and anyone who truly took the time to get to know him. He was Easy to love.

Carlos was preceded in death by his sister Chilly.

Carlos is survived by His wife Jessica, His son Angel, his 3 beautiful Dogs Chumlee, Rex, and Snoopy, His mother Edna, his sister, Ineliz, His Brothers, Alberto and Anthony, His nieces, Deyalyn and Gabriela His Nephew Noah, Aunts: Anna, Martha, Laly, Lucy, Daisy, Uncles: Juni, Nebo, Johnny, Robert, Brother in Law Ricky, Cousins: Felton, Felisha, Johanna, Nati, Freddy, Danny, Angel, Stephanie, Valarie, Gabby, Chris, Darmen, Brandon, Ashley,Yessilyn, Narayan, Emily, Anthony, Arlene, Johnathan.

His mother-in-law Ruth, His father-in-law Edwin.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield NJ. Burial was May 12th at Glendale Cemetery. www.oboylefuneralhome.com