Carmela Cowen

Carmela “Millie” Cowen, AKA Mildred, devoted wife, loving mother and cherished grandmother, went to be with the Lord on December 12th. She was 76 years old.

Mildred, lovingly known as Millie to family and friends, was born on August 19, 1948 in Newark, NJ. She was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield NJ where she also worked all of her life and was very involved with her community. Mildred graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1966. She started her career at Bloomfield Savings Bank while still in High School and continued her career in banking as an Assistant to the President of the mortgage department with American Savings Bank, until she retired after 43 years, in 2009.

After High School she met her wonderful husband, Jack Cowen, and the two were happily married for 56 years. They built a warm and inviting home together, and had two sons, Michael and Steven, who she was very proud of. Her family was the most important thing to her. Spending time with her family was her favorite thing to do. Her home was always open to friends and family. She hosted many holidays, backyard BBQ’s and pool parties throughout the years and loved being surrounded by her loved ones. She was known for her amazing Christmas Eve dinner, which she loved to host for her family and extended family for many years. Her and her family vacationed for many years in Wildwood NJ where they shared many good times and special memories. Mildred was a dedicated grandmother to her five grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

After retiring from banking, Mildred enjoyed a second career with the Bloomfield Board of Education as a paraprofessional, where she touched the lives of her fellow co-workers and the children in her charge.

Mildred was a past member of the Lyons Auxiliary and served as a trustee with Oakside Cultural Center. She also served for many years as the Board Secretary and member of the Bloomfield Educational Foundation. She was also an active member of the Women’s Club of Bloomfield. She was the recipient of a Bloomfield High School alumni award for the Bloomfield Educational Foundation in 2018.

Mildred is survived by her husband Jack Cowen, her sons Michael Cowen, married to Chris Cowen, Stephen Cowen married to Ashley, and her grandchildren Emily, Jack, Lucas, Nicholas and Jaxx, and her beloved brother John Puleo. She is predeceased by her sister Marie Elana

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Broad St. Bloomfield. Condolences at, www.oboylefuneralhome.com