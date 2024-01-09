Carmella Burgers of Nutley, NJ was called home Monday, January 8, 2024, passing away at the age of 86. She passed peacefully in her sleep, spending her last days and weeks surrounded by family. Carmella was born on August 29, 1937, in Newark, NJ to Donato and Rose (Corbo) Sierchio. She graduated from Barringer High School, Newark in 1955; married Ronald Burgers in 1963 before moving to Nutley in 1965, where they raised their four children. She was an active parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and regularly attended daily mass.

Carmella was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family; especially her six grandchildren. She was friendly and hardworking, and enjoyed reading and puzzles. Carmella is pre-deceased by her husband Ronald, parents, brother Alfonse, and sisters Angela and Rosemary.

She is survived by her four children: Ronald and his wife Denise (Little Falls), Karen (Wayne), Maria Cox (Paramus), and Daniel and his wife Diann (Santa Fe, NM); along with six loving grandchildren, Ronald III (Milwaukee, WI), Heather & Matthew (Little Falls), Emily and Melanie (Wayne) and Katelyn (Paramus).

Visitation is Thursday, January 11th, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Halpin-Bitecola Funeral Home, 1284 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 12, 10:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ; burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield, in Carmella’s name.