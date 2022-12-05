Carmine L. Colandra, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Passaic, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation on Monday. A funeral service was held at the funeral home on Tuesday. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Born in Newark, Mr. Colandra lived most of his life in Bloomfield and the last 21 years in Clifton.

He worked with the Department of Public Works for the Township of Bloomfield, retiring in 2011 after 20 years of service.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Garvarek) Colandra for 54 years; brother of Anthony and his wife Florence, Florence Mezle, Kathleen Ruggiero and the late Emily Hogenbirk, Anna Gesualdo and Lillian Paulyk. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great and grand nieces and nephews.