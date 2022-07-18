Carol Ann Dunn, 61, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at home in Bloomfield, N.J.

Relatives and friends was invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday. A prayer service was held during the visitation. Interment private. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Belleville, Ms. Dunn lived most of her life in Belleville and the last 10 years in Bloomfield. She worked as a computer analyst for Hillcrest Gardens in Paramus.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Dolores Blank Dunn; sister of Patricia Dunn of Bloomfield and the late Gary E. Dunn. She is also survived by her beloved dog JuJu.