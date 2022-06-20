Carol Ann Honaman, 78, passed away on Saturday June 18th, 2022, surrounded by her family after a valiant battle with cancer.

A lifelong resident of Glen Ridge, NJ, Carol completed her journey home to the Lord and is reunited with her longtime companion Allan Seidner.

Carol is survived by her sister Joanne Meeker (Tom), Her Children; Sherri Turco (John), Heidi Maddaloni, Rich Honaman (Tammy) her Grandchildren; Heather Malazdra (Chris), Michael Maddaloni (Caytie), Steve Maddaloni (Hayley), Kevin Honaman, Logan Turco (Daniel), Ryan Honaman, Garret Turco (Joslin), and her great grandson, CJ.

Her mind was fully intact and we enjoyed her wit and humor until the end.

Besides her family, which was always her number one priority, she enjoyed being outside in her garden, on a beach, or painting at an easel. She participated for years in various bowling leagues, spent time visiting many friends, enjoyed traveling and loved hot air balloons, which she was a passenger in for her 50th birthday celebration.

We will all miss her but have many wonderful stories and beautiful memories that will always keep her alive in our hearts.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her viewing and celebration of life on Monday June 27, 2022 from 10am to 12 noon at O’Boyle Funeral Home Broad Street, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In Lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Freeman gardens Association or to your favorite charity