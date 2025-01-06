Caroline Pezzino (nee Dalessandro), 89, of Bloomfield, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Caroline is survived by her son, John Pezzino; daughter, Carol Marino and her husband, Joseph; sisters, Virginia Piano, Agnes Yuliano, and Frances Caruso; and her cherished grandchildren, Tracy Reinhardt and her husband Jeff, Marguerite Schnetzer and her husband Jahn, Vincent Pezzino and his wife Deana, Angelo Pezzino, Dana Ewings and her husband Joe, John Pezzino, James Sause, Katie Sause and Cara Pezzino. Caroline is also a loving step grandmother to Joe and Stefenie Marino, Dan Marino and Robert Marino. She is survived by her great- grandchildren, Jahn, Cameron, Madison, Amber, RJ, Audrianna, Giovanni, and Tyler, along with many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Caroline is predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Angelo Pezzino; son, Vincent Pezzino; daughter-in- law, Genevieve Pezzino; brother, John Terracciano; and her sisters, Filomena Prudente, Mary Prudente, Kay Pendolino, and Antoinette Brown.

Caroline was born in Madison, NJ but lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed expressing her love for her family through her cooking and the many delicious meals she prepared. Caroline’s greatest joy was spending time with all of her family, and she treasured time spent with her grandkids. In addition to being an amazing homemaker, she also spent many years working at Poor Henry’s, serving lunches with a smile. She always had a special bond with her pets and cherished them deeply. Her family will forever remember the love and joy she brought to holidays, the traditions she created and how she made every gathering special.

Caroline will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday, January 2nd. The funeral mass was offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Express Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com