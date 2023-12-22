In Loving Memory of Carolyn Keating (née Surman). August 19, 1941 – December 16, 2023

Carolyn Keating, a beloved soul who graced our lives with her radiant spirit, entered into Eternal Life in Heaven on December 16, 2023, surrounded by the profound love of her children. Her life’s journey was a testament to resilience, compassion, and unwavering devotion to her family and friends.

Born on August 19, 1941, to Peter and Helen Surman, Carolyn’s story began in a world that would soon be touched by her warmth and grace. She received her early education at St. Stephen’s School, and in 1959, she graduated from Irvington High School. It was during these formative years that Carolyn’s passion for dancing was ignited, setting the stage for the beautiful chapters that would follow.

Carolyn’s love of dancing led her to the opportunity to audition for the Rockettes, where her talents on the dance floor shone brightly. Fate, however, had other plans, and she began her work career at NJ Bell Telephone Co., where she soon crossed paths with the love of her life, Jack Keating. Their hearts entwined, and in 1967, they embarked on a lifelong journey together as husband and wife. They settled down in the charming town of Bloomfield, NJ, where they lovingly raised their two sons, Patrick and Joseph.

Carolyn worked at Bloomfield Board of Education in the early 70’s, before becoming a mother. Once her sons were older, she returned to work at Montclair State University, where she would eventually retire as the Administrative Assistant for the School of International Business.

Beyond her career, Carolyn’s heart was always open to those in need. Throughout the 1980s and 90s, she and her family became proud supporters, and host parents, for Project Children, an organization that offered respite to children from the war-torn regions of Northern Ireland, granting them a summer of peace in America. Her nurturing spirit provided a dozen or so children with hope and love during challenging times.

Carolyn and Jack’s love story lasted for 36 years until Jack’s passing in 2004. Carolyn is survived by her brother, Gregory Surman, of Toms River, NJ, her devoted sons, Patrick J Keating, of Wesley Chapel, FL, and Joseph M Keating and his wife Stella, of Orient, NY, and her grandchildren, Meghan, Liam, Andrew, and Stephanie Keating. Carolyn will also be missed by her adorable four-legged companion, Daisy.

Carolyn leaves behind a tapestry of beautiful memories woven with friends and neighbors who shared wonderful moments with her throughout the years, including her passion for the NY Giants. Her infectious laughter and genuine warmth brought joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

As we celebrate Carolyn Keating’s remarkable life, let us remember her as a beacon of love, strength, and compassion. Her legacy is etched in the hearts of those she touched, and her memory will continue to inspire us all. May she find eternal peace and dance among the stars in the heavens, forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield on Wednesday December 27th, 2023 from 4:00 pm -8:00 pm. A Funeral Service will take place at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue Bloomfield, on Thursday December 28th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com