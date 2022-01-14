Catherine Klein O’Connor 83, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Health Center at Bloomingdale.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in New York, Mrs. O’Connor lived most of her life in Glen Ridge. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late John J. O’Connor for 48 years; mother of John P. O’Connor and his fiancée Cathleen Dennehy and Eileen O’Connor Brown; grandmother of Ryan and Gavin O’Connor and dear friend of Joan Becker.