Catherine L. Trezza (Ferrara)

Catherine “Cathy” Lynn Trezza (Ferrara), 64, of Bloomfield, passed away suddenly on December 1, 2023 at her Bloomfield home. She was born August 14th, 1959 in Lexington, KY. Her parents were Ellsworth Wilson and Lula Ellen Landreth. Cathy grew up in Hollywood, FL and Chattanooga, TN. After marriage, she moved to New Jersey, raising her family in Glen Ridge and later settling in Bloomfield. She always appreciated living in New Jersey.

Cathy loved to laugh and had a sarcastic and quick-witted humor. She was exceptional with wrapping gifts and was incredibly generous. She is remembered for giving support and kind gestures to those in need. She was fond of weekend getaways. She also loved cats, dogs, and Fleetwood Mac.

She raised two sons and always expressed how proud she was of their accomplishments. She was also a loving grandmother and cherished all of her grandchildren.

Cathy is survived by her two sons: Carmine III and his partner Brittany, Anthony and his husband Jesse. Her four grandchildren Domenic, River, Gabrielle and Luca. Her two siblings, Wayne Posey and his wife Darlene of KY, and her sister Carol Ann Anderson of KY. She also had a few close companions in her life; David, Francesca, Tita, Lori, and Lisa.

She is pre-deceased by her parents Ellsworth & Lula Wilson and her sister Brenda. Cathy’s family will celebrate her life in private.