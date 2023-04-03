Charity Ann Quinn of West Orange, New Jersey passed away peacefully at the age of 60 years old on March 29, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Mark Yecies, daughter Zarina Pearl Yecies, sisters Rebecca Quinn and Regan Quinn, brother Donn Quinn and step daughters Sasha Ripp and Meryl Yecies. She was the daughter of Donn Quinn and Kathryn Quinn née Hiscox.

Charity was a beacon of light everywhere she went with her beautiful smile and generosity of spirit. She attracted an eclectic variety of friends from all over the world. She loved gardening and despite her illness became a master gardener through the Rutgers master gardening program. She was a gourmet cook. She had the ability to take a recipe, improve it and make it her own. Charity volunteered for the South Mountain Reservation Conservancy. She supported many environmental and nature organizations such as the Sierra Club.

She had a variety of interests and careers from running a seven hundred patient renal clinic to coding for voice recognition software. Her grace, kindness, wit and intelligence will be sorely missed by those that knew her.

Please send donations to the ALS Foundation of New York and New Jersey in lieu of flowers.