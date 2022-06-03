Charles Crumley, of West Orange, NJ, passed away on May 19, 2022, after a brief illness. He lived for 82 years.

He was born to Avery and Margaret Crumley in Newark, NJ. Charles was raised in Orange, NJ. He met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth Dioszeghy, and together they raised their family in West Orange.

Mr. Crumley worked for 43 years as a gas inspector with PSE&G in the Summit office. He also served for several years as an auxiliary officer with the Orange Police Department.

He was a former member of the Pleasantdale Presbyterian Church and a current member of the First Presbyterian Church at Caldwell.

Charles enjoyed the simple pleasures of life in the outdoors and spending time with family.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth M. Crumley, children, Nancy and Brian Vahalla, and Patricia Harris, and grandson, Justin Vahalla.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church at Caldwell, 326 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association would be appreciated.