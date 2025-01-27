Charles William Fink III

1958–2025

Charles William Fink (Bill), 66, a longtime resident of Glen Ridge who most recently resided in Little Falls, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, January 16th, 2025.

Bill was an affectionate father to his two children, Eric William Fink and Beck Jeanne Fink, and the cherished son of Valerie Fink and the late Charles William Fink Jr. He was a loving brother to Andrea Noyes and a proud uncle to his nieces, Jackie and Jessica Noyes.

A graduate of Glen Ridge High School, Class of 1976, Bill went on to earn his degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1980. He built a successful career in advertising, contributing his talents to the New York Times, New York Post, and, most recently, Habitat Magazine.

Beyond his professional achievements, Bill was an avid golfer and an active member of Upper Montclair Country Club. Throughout his life, he was a skilled skier, poker enthusiast, and an aficionado of classic rock and roll.

Bill will be remembered as a vibrant and eccentric personality—someone who brought flair to his passions and a deep sense of care to his family. His bravado, humor, and boundless energy will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be hosted at Fitzgerald’ 1928, 13 Herman Street, Glen Ridge, New Jersey 07028 between 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM on Saturday February 1st, 2025

