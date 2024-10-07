Charlotte Kunst, 99, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Born in Hammond, Indiana on June 11, 1925, she later moved to Nutley, NJ in 1930. Ms. Kunst attended St. Mary’s School, Nutley and graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Newark (1943) and Caldwell College (1947).

Charlotte began her career working for Hoffmann-La Roche, Nutley, in the research department then later in the scientific library where she did literature research and published weekly abstract bulletins. She then was transferred to the advertising department of Roche Laboratories as an editorial supervisor for forty years, retiring in 1988.

In 1971, Ms. Kunst moved to Glen Ridge where she spent most of her life until the last few years, which were spent in Bloomfield. She volunteered at Holy Name Church, East Orange and was a trustee for many years. She also sang with the Oratorio Society of New Jersey for many years. She also contributed her time to the Montclair and Morris Museums.

Relative and Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, October 8th at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Church, 200 Midland Avenue, East Orange. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield.

