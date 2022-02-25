The world lost a beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, and Daughter Christine Delli Paoli. She passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday February 22, 2022 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9:45 am. The Funeral Mass will be offered in St Thomas The Apostle Church, Bloomfield at 10:45am.

Interment Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 pm.

She was born in Newark, NJ and lived most of her life in Bloomfield. Christine worked as a special education para- professional and food service inspector. Her colleagues and friends knew her as a selfless kind soul, always willing to cheer you up with laughter. Her friendly demeanor was welcoming and was always quick-witted with a funny joke.

Christine is survived by her husband Dominick, mother Christine Grande, children Dominick, Anthony and his wife Courtney, and Christopher. She was a loving Nana to grandchildren Gianni and Matteo. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles. She is predeceased by her father, Anthony Grande.