Dain Anthony Ramlal (Babe) 45, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at home in Bloomfield, N.J.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Dain grew up in his family home in Guaracara. Dain came to the United States as a young teen. He was successful in anything he put his mind to; a jack of all trades if you wish. Dain will be remembered for his perfect eyebrows, best hugs and that beautiful smile. Dain was a loving fiancé, husband, father, and friend.

Dain will be missed by many. Dain was the loving fiancé of Josephine Terrafino. They would’ve celebrated their 4 year anniversary on Thursday evening. Dain was predeceased by his father John Ramlogan. He is survived by his mother Helena Ramlogan, his aunt Rita Ramlal, his sister Zandra Ramlogan, his brothers Steve, Rohan, Dale, Dave (Shari), Delano and Dennis Ramlogan, as well as his youngest brother Dominic Ramlal. He leaves behind two daughters Arianna Ramlal and Marissa Rivera and two step sons Frank Jr. and Nicholas Terrafino. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends who were beyond blessed to know him.

