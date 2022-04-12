Dale Cravens Litvany

Dale (Rittenhouse) Cravens Litvany, age 74, died on December 10, 2020 in West Orange, NJ, from complications due to Covid-19.

Dale is survived by her son and daughter-in-law James “Tucker” and Diane Litvany of Glen Rock, NJ; her daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Jeffrey Teesdale of Portland, ME; her daughter- in-law Elizabeth Litvany of Oakton, VA; grandchildren, Lily, Greer, Graham, Ben, Owen, Josephine, Eliza, and Hutch; several nieces and nephews; and her half-sister Patty Gilliland of Oklahoma City, OK.

She is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Ruth Cravens of Greenwich, CT; sister, Lyle Ford of Toronto, ON; and her beloved son Jonathan Greer Litvany, Jr., of Oakton, VA.

Dale was born on April 22, 1946 in Providence, RI. She graduated from Greenwich High School in 1964. Dale was married to Jonathan Greer Litvany, Sr. and the couple raised their three children.

Dale worked as a highly-respected travel agent. She was a very social and caring person who was deeply involved in her community and a member of Glen Ridge Congregational Church. She enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with her family and friends, who will always remember her as a generous, caring and charismatic person.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday April 22 from 4:00-7:00 pm. With a service will be held at 6:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale’s name to St. Barnabas Hospice, where she volunteered for several years, https://www.rwjbh.org/giving/support-hospice/give, Brookdale Park Conservancy, https://brookdalepark.org/ or to a charity of your choice.