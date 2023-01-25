Daniel Lloyd Davis, 87, of Greenback, TN, passed away on January 12, 2023. Daniel was born in East Orange, NJ on August 18, 1935, to the late Walter E. and Sarah E. (Wyburn) Davis. He is preceded in death not only by his parents, but also by his brothers Walter J. Davis and Edwin H. Davis and his son-in-law John A. Candela. Daniel is survived by his wife Patricia Davis, his children and their spouses, Anne and Henry Ha’O, Jr., Christopher Davis and Nicole Richards, Mari and Paul Milani, Paul Davis, Elizabeth Candela and Ron Hedenberg, his grandchildren Rachel (Adam) Medoff, Taylor (Yanni) Constantinou, Alden Davis, Jordan Reback, Sarah (Kris) Curek, Matthew Davis, Noah Davis, Juliette Candela and John Candela, and his great-grandchildren Melina and Sophia Constantinou, and Millie Curek. Daniel graduated from Bloomfield Tech High School in 1953 and proceeded to attend Montclair State University, where he received a BA in Political Science with a Minor in Criminal Justice (1978). He worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company (now known as Verizon) from 1953 to 1963 as a Lineman/Installer, and the Bloomfield Police Department from 1963 to 1996. Daniel started his career in the Bloomfield Police Department as a patrolman. During his career as a police officer, he worked in several different departments, serving as sergeant from 1974 to 1996. Daniel was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Alcoa, and he was a standing member of the following organizations: Essex County Emerald Society Pipe Band, The Order of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh–Essex Division, The Leatherneck Pipes & Drums (United States Marine Corps private military pipe band), and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America. He was also Grand Marshall of the Bloomfield Memorial Day Parade in 1997, as well as the Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America. He was an outstanding member of Knights of Columbus Council No. 4955 and served as Grand Knight four times. Daniel loved looking at the Smoky Mountains from his beautiful home in Tennessee. He shared that home with his beautiful wife, Pat, whom he loved unconditionally and often referred to as his precious bride. Daniel’s love for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were paramount and brought him much love, pride, and joy. Throughout his life, Daniel enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, hiking and nature, playing the bagpipes, marching in several piper bands, and riding his John Deere Tractor. A memorial service will be held at a later date.