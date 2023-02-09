Danielle Santangelo



April 27, 1973 – March 1, 2022

Danielle, Mom, It’s been a year since we saw your beautiful eyes, your radiant smile or heard your contagious laugh. A minute does not go by that we don’t think about you or miss you. Our lives will never be the same without you, but knowing you are no longer suffering and are watching over us helps us get by. Our hearts are broken and will never be healed.

Dan, Mom we love you and you will always be a part of us and in our hearts.

With Love and Sorrow,

Chuck ( Andrew), Gianna, Andrew and Gerald