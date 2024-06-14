David A. Belasco 81, of South Orange passed away on March 27, 2024. Born in Newark, the first child of Martin and Gertrude Belasco, the family moved to Bradley Beach where David grew up with younger brothers Elliot and Kenneth.

David attended Asbury Park High, Princeton, Penn Law, and NYU Law. He was an estate planning specialist and manager at Mutual Benefit Life in Newark before moving to the Epstein firm in Springfield. A taxation expert, he served on the ABA Gift and Estate Tax Committee. The balance of David’s career was in private practice doing estate planning as well as pro bono work for family and friends and organizations he supported.

While attending NYU David visited the office of a friend who introduced him to coworker Barbara. David and Barbara were married in 1968, moving from Elizabeth to South Orange after their son Mark was born.

David’s many interests included a passion for politics and history and he once ran for South Orange Village Trustee. He had a love of animals and served on the board of trustees of the Zoological Society of New Jersey. He enjoyed art and illustration and graduated from the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts and also served on the board. He was an avid sports fan and followed all the local teams (even once drafting a will for a Giants starting quarterback).

David is survived by Barbara, Mark, daughter-in-law Grace and Kenneth. Donations in David’s memory can be made to Sierra Club New Jersey Chapter.