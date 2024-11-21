David A. Martinez

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David (Dave) Anthony Martinez, who unexpectedly left us on November 16, 2024. Born on July 24, 1969, in Newark, New Jersey, Dave was the son of Felipe and Mildred Martinez (both deceased). Dave leaves behind his two loving children, Samantha Rose Martinez and Anthony Gerard Martinez, as well as his brother, Felipe (Phil) Martinez (wife Lisa), sisters Liza Marie Garcia, Elizabeth Martinez, Kimberly and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Dave worked a good part of his life as a stone setter at Tile Marble Terrazzo Union Local #7 in NYC. He was quite handy and knew his way around a toolbox and more recently worked on side jobs doing kitchen tilework.

If the term “social butterfly” had a face it would be Dave Martinez. He was the life of every party and had a knack for bringing fun and laughter to everyone around him (at your expense of course). Whether you knew him for 20 minutes or 20 years, Dave no doubt left a lasting impression on you with a fond memory and fun story to share.

Dave had a passion for sports both on and off the field. He excelled at baseball and played for Glen Ridge and Bloomfield High Schools. Upon graduating Bloomfield High School in 1987, Dave received a baseball scholarship from Jersey City State College. The love of the sport continued, with Dave playing on many competitive softball leagues over the years. He was a diehard fan of the NY Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, and even built a meticulously designed man cave dedicated to his favorite teams.

Dave also enjoyed cooking and was particularly skilled at southern barbecue. And his talent in the kitchen resulted in frequent side catering events throughout the years.

Dave had a generous heart. He would give you the shirt off his back if he could. While life threw some curveballs his way, Dave navigated through them with a positive spirit. He and his brother Phil held a special and unwavering bond that carried them through many of life’s milestones and challenges. And the two of them always looked out for their younger sister, Liza.

But most importantly, Dave loved his two children, Samantha and Anthony deeply and with all his heart. They meant the world to him, and he will now have the chance to watch over them from heaven above. Rest in eternal peace, David.

The funeral will be held at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday from, 2:00-6:00 pm. Interment will be held privately

