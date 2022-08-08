Denise “Dee” Marie (Petrucelli) Nourse

Born 1955 in West Orange, NJ, Denise was creative, full of zest, loved by many, and made life-long friends across her chapters in NJ, PA, FL and SC. Dee passed peacefully August 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV with her daughter and son-inlaw by her side.
She is survived by her parents, siblings, daughters and grandchildren.
Memorials TBA on Denise’s Facebook page
