Dolores Lippert, 93, a lifelong resident of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023. Dolores (Doe) was born in Bloomfield on October 3, 1929 to the late Anna (Bukowski) and Albert Lippert. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1946 and began working for the Town of Bloomfield in the Engineering Department, where she spent her entire career, retiring after decades of faithful service to her community. Dolores was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and Saint Valentine Church, both in Bloomfield, and attended Sacred Heart School as a child.

Dolores was an avid traveler and hobby golfer with her devoted friend and companion of many years, Betty McAuley, and was a wonderfully loving aunt to her nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents, her beloved sisters Dorothy Jenkins and Elizabeth Maryanski, and nephew Richard Jenkins, Dolores is survived by her loving nieces and nephews: Carol O’Neill (Jim); Eileen Blades (Cameron); Steven Maryanski (Susan); Mark Maryanski (Goldie); great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. http://www.oboylefuneralhome.com