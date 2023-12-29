Douglas E. Nutley 87, died peacefully at Victoria Mews Assisted Living on December 20th, 2023. Husband of the late Lynn Smith Nutley, Father of Douglas Nutley Jr. Born in Glen Ridge, Douglas was a life-long resident of Bloomfield, NJ.

Douglas was the owner of Solar Management of Bloomfield and several other businesses in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield on Thursday December 28th, 2023 Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private.

