Douglas F. Wolski, 54 of Maplewood passed away on October 10, 2023 at St. Barnabas Hospital, Livingston.

Douglas was born in Newark, and was a lifelong resident of Maplewood. He received his bachelors degree from Rutgers University in 1990. Douglas worked for several firms in Real Estate Investments, most recently for Waypoint Residential in Stamford, CT.

He is survived by his children Devon and Duncan Wolski, his sister Maria Constantin and his former wife Wendy Farnam Wolski.

Visitation will be held at Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home, 2122 Millburn Ave. Maplewood, NJ on Tuesday October 17th from 5-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rose Of Lima Church, 50 Short Hills Avenue, Short Hills on Wednesday, October 18th at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers donations to his twins’education fund would be appreciated.

Devon

https://accounts.franklintempleton.com/investor/college/L4tdX

Duncan

https://accounts.franklintempleton.com/investor/college/lxh76

For more information or to send condolences please visit jacobhollefuneralhome.com