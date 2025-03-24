Douglas G. Witter

April 10, 1949-March 13, 2025

Douglas Witter, beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 75. Born in Newark, NJ, in 1949, Douglas was a vibrant and warm-hearted man who brought joy and laughter to everyone he met. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Douglas grew up in East Orange, NJ, where he attended Stockton and Colombian Elementary Schools before graduating from Clifford J. Scott High School in East Orange, NJ. His passion for speech and theater led him to Oklahoma City University, where he majored in Speech and Theatre.

A lover of the arts, Douglas pursued his passion for theater and also appeared in small roles in both television and film, helping him earn his SAG card. He also enjoyed singing, often performing at church and local events in the community.

Douglas had a deep love of travel, and one of his favorite destinations was a peaceful lake in Upstate New York called Scott’s Oquaga Lake House, where he could unwind and enjoy nature’s beauty.

After spending his early years in East Orange, Douglas settled in Bloomfield, NJ, where he lived for the past 42 years. Professionally, he worked for many years as a Probation Officer for the Prosecutor’s office in Newark before retiring.

Douglas is survived by his brother Stuart and his wife Carmen, his sister Barbara, and his niece Luisa (Isa) and her husband Paul. He will be remembered fondly for his infectious sense of humor, his love for the arts, and his unwavering loyalty to those he cared about.

Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com