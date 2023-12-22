Edward Kane

Edward A. Kane, aged 82, a longtime resident of Bloomfield and recently residing in Cedar Grove, passed away on December 16, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Edward, a proud graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 1959, dedicated his life to enriching the community of Bloomfield.

At home, Edward was a beloved husband to Joyce Kane (nee Walsh) for 60 years. They raised four sons: Edward and his wife Lizabeth, Kevin and his wife Tara, Christopher and his wife Kimberly, and Daniel and his wife Colleen. He was also a cherished Pop-Pop to 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

His commitment to nurturing the youth was evident through his coaching for the Bloomfield Southern Little League, Pop Warner youth football, Pack Master for Cub Scout Pack 26, and Assistant Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 7. These roles showcased his dedication to positively influencing many lives of the youth of Bloomfield.

Edward was also deeply respected in the Greater Elks Lodge 21, where he was a life member. They honored him twice as the Exalted Ruler and Elk of the year. His service there and in the broader community created a lasting legacy of leadership and compassion.

Edward’s life was a beautiful blend of community service, leadership, and family. He will be remembered and celebrated by all who knew him.

Edward A. Kane’s memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and the many lives he touched.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, on Tuesday, December 19th. Funeral Service was at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 20th. Condolences www.oboylefuneralhome.com