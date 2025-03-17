Edwin DeForest Whelpley, Jr, age 96 of Bloomfield, New Jersey passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Neffs, Pennsylvania surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Edwin was born June 1928 in Montclair, New Jersey to his parents Elizabeth (Quinn) and Edwin DeForest Whelpley, Sr. Edwin graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1946. During high school he worked on a farm, trimmed trees, and then joined the National Guard. Later, enlisted in the Marines post WWII. He was then drafted into the Army. While stationed in England he maintained artillery and weapons equipment.

In 1954 he married the only woman he would love his entire life, his beloved Joan (Kinahan). They met at a dance at the White Eagle Manor in Bloomfield and fell in love. They began their married life in Hazlet, New Jersey.

Edwin was an avid fisherman, and was the two time winner of the Sibilia Golf Classic including the inaugural tournament of 2001.

Edwin was a “Jack of All Trades” working many jobs to support his family of 6 children. From pasting up billboards, car valet, milkman, floor waxer, painter, school custodian at Franklin School in Bloomfield, where he painted murals and all the pianos in the school district. Finally landing a job with Airborne, eventually becoming a Teamster Local #295 as a truck driver, dispatcher and retiring as a lead agent. Health issues prohibited him following his true passion of being a police officer due to blindness in one eye. Edwin retired in 1995 from Airborne Freight.

In 1995, Edwin and Joan moved to Forks, Pennsylvania with their dog Lady following the passing of their son Edwin. For 25 years they lived a vibrant wonderful life. Enjoying their grandchildren traveling and entertaining. In 2019, they moved to Whitehall, Pennsylvania to enjoy a carefree life in a 55+ luxury community and loved living there. The passing of his wife, Joan, on November 8, 2024 left him heart broken. They celebrated 70 years of marriage together and will spend eternity with each other.

Edwin was the best father six children could every wish for. He delighted in every achievement and consoled in every disappointment. He was the toughest guy around and was a loving husband and devoted father to his children.

Edwin is survived by his children Elizabeth Anastasides (Gregg), Joan Muscara (Joseph), Rose Sibilia (Joseph), Sally Hedden (Thomas), John Whelpley (Joanne), Dean Baer (Gwen) and his grandchildren: Dana (Elvis), Gregg (Angelica), Joseph (Maria), Matthew, Paige (Sebastian), Joseph, John, Ryan, Deanna and his great grandchildren: Ella, Ariyon, Alexander, Easton, Olivia, and Vincent. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan Marie (Kinahan) and son Edwin DeForest Whelpley, III, Where he will be laid beside to rest. His parents Elizabeth and Edwin and by his sister Elizabeth (Betty), and his brothers Patrick (Luz) and Ronald (Bunny).

We would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and his comfort care team Mary Elizabeth Hein, Zack Brown, Jenny Riggio, Bogdan Yurchishin, and Greg Lowe.

“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a Dad.

