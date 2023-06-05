It is with great sadness that we share that Eileen Blades (Maryanski), 68, of Bloomfield, passed away on June 1, 2023.

Eileen was born on October 15, 1954 to the late Elizabeth (Lippert) and Joseph Maryanski. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Bloomfield High School. Eileen began her career in the supermarket industry at Grand Union, where she met her best friend and husband of 47 years, Cameron. They settled in Bloomfield and had four children.

Eileen held many positions over the years within the supermarket industry as a District Manager, Systems Specialist and most recently as a Supervisor for Gristedes. She was respected and loved by many during her career of 50 years.

Eileen was a true tinkerer and always had a project up her sleeve. She loved to garden, read, and DIY anything she could get her hands on. She thrived helping others. She had a knack of having everything you needed at any time, whether it be advice, new curtains, or just the right accessory.

Her greatest joy by far was her family. Eileen was a wonderful wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She had a way of making everyone around her feel welcomed and loved. She cherished family vacations and having everyone together for the holidays. She never missed an opportunity to make memories, play games and share her love of crafts with her grandkids. She could be seen on the sidelines at games or behind the scenes hemming pants for an important function. She was always there supporting and celebrating her family.

Pre-deceased by her loving parents Elizabeth and Joseph, Eileen is remembered by her beloved husband, Cameron; her devoted children, Melissa (Mike) Martino, Anna Marie (Dan) Kent, Michael (Michele) Blades, and Katherine Blades; her adoring grandchildren Bryce, Michael, Mason, Nicolena, Dylan and Cameron; her loving sister and brothers Carol (Jim) O’Neill, Steven (Susan) Maryanski, Mark (Goldie) Maryanski as well as many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is on Wednesday from 4-7p.m. O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ 07003. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.pawsmontclair.org.