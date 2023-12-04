Eileen M. Yeasky

Eileen Marie Yeasky departed this world Friday November 24, 2023 at the age of 79, after a long illness, with her family by her side.

Eileen was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Bloomfield, NJ in 1948. She graduated Bloomfield High School and married Thomas W. Yeasky in 1964, they remained in Bloomfield to this day.

Eileen enjoyed bowling, reading, traveling, school plays and watching the NY Mets.

Eileen is predeceased by her parents John and Rose Ryan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Thomas W. Yeasky, a brother, Ray Ryan, two children, John Yeasky, Lisa Pontrelli, and her husband Michael, three grandchildren, Dino Nuzzo, Michael Pontrelli, and his wife Gabrielle, Tori Yeasky and a great granddaughter Adriana Pontrelli.

In lieu of lowers, the family kindly requests considering a donation to a charity of your choice in honor of Eileen’s generous spirit. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield www.oboylefuneralhome.com