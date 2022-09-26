Elizabeth (Betsy) Greig Amato passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Florida, surrounded by her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. A service will be held during the visitation (time to be announced). Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Betsy was born and raised in Bloomfield, NJ and was the daughter of the late Theresa and Alexander Greig. She was the sister of Jeanne Greig, Al Greig and the late Barbara Markey and Nancy Foster. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and was a graduate of East Orange Catholic High School. Betsy went on to marry the love of her life, the late James Amato. She is survived by her daughters Kimberly Burgoon and Virginia Leonardis, and grandchildren; Brant Burgoon, Laila Burgoon, and Hunter Leonardis.

Betsy truly loved all of her friends, old and new, and was blessed to have so many wonderful memories throughout the years with them all. Her favorite pastimes included traveling with friends and family, fishing with her grandson Brant, and cooking with her granddaughter Laila. Betsy was always up for new adventures, lived her life to the fullest, and treasured all the friendships she made along the way. Betsy was quick with a joke and brought laughter and happiness to everyone she knew.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Treasure Coast Hospice at www.treasurehealth.org.